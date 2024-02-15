Communal clash in Gujarat leaves 1 dead; 30 booked

Himmatnagar: One person was killed in a clash between members of two communities in Prantij town in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Khodiyar Kuva area on Wednesday night, an official said.

"It started after an altercation between two persons identified as Mayur Bhoi and Imran Kadri over a financial matter. Soon members of both communities attacked each other, resulting in one Raju Bhoi succumbing to injuries," Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel said.