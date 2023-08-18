Cong demands white paper from govt over Chinese national allegedly duping people in Gujarat

The Congress leader also alleged that successive escapes of Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and now the Chinese national prove duped 'the Modi government is not a guardian of 'public money' but a 'travel agency' facilitating 'fraud, fleece and fly to foreign shores'.'

Khera also claimed the Gujarat police till December 2022 had received 1,088 complaints and over 3,600 complaints on helpline 1930 from people who have been cheated.