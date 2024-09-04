Congress calls floods in Kutch 'man-made disaster', seeks generous compensation

Bhuj: Gujarat Congress chief Shaktisinh Gohil on Wednesday blamed the BJP government in the state for the waterlogging in several parts of Kutch district, and demanded generous compensation for property and crop damage.

Gohil held a press conference in Bhuj city, headquarters of Kutch district, after visiting rain-affected areas.

Corruption and inaction of the local administration were responsible for the devastation in Kutch, he said.