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Congress 'hides' candidates as BJP wins hundreds of seats 'unopposed' in Gujarat local elections

So far, the ruling party's candidates are said to have won over 300 seats 'uncontested' out of a total of 9,992 seats across 393 local bodies.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 12:26 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 12:26 IST
India NewsBJPGujaratCongress

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