Congress holds 'Nyay Yatra' in Gujarat in bid to revive poll fortunes

Ahmedabad: Aiming to revive its fortune in the state ahead of crucial local elections, the Gujarat Congress on Friday launched its 15-day 'Nyay Yatra' (March for Justice) from Morbi. Senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi are expected to participate in the last leg of the march.

Congress leaders are taking out the march demanding justice for the victims of several tragedies that have rocked the state in recent years including bridge collapse in Morbi where 135 people were killed in 2022, the Rajkot TRP game zone fire case where 27 people were burnt to death, and the boat capsizing in Harni lake in Vadodara that killed 13 students and two teachers, among others.

The march will culminate in state capital Gandhinagar on August 22, where senior leaders like Rahul Gandhi among others are expected to participate. Congress has alleged that the BJP run Gujarat government was shielding the real culprits responsible for the tragedies by catching only small fish. The march is being led by Congress legislative party leader in the assembly Amit Chavda, Seva Dal president Lalji Desai and MLA Jignesh Mevani.

In Morbi, holding tricolours in their about 100 Congress workers and supporters started the march from the suspension bridge over Machchuu river, which had collapsed two years, leading to the drowning of 135 people including many children. On the occasion, several victims of the tragedies also participated holding placards demanding justice.