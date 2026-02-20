Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Congress MLA brings bottle with 'contaminated water' into Gujarat assembly, gets pulled up by speaker

The act triggered strong objection from the speaker, who expressed displeasure over the display of the bottle inside the House.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 12:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 12:48 IST
India NewsCongressContaminated waterlegislative assembly

Follow us on :

Follow Us