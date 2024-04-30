Congress MLA Mevani's close aide, AAP leader held for sharing fake video of Amit Shah

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat police on Tuesday said they have arrested a Congress leader and an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionary for allegedly sharing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's deep fake video, in which he is purportedly seen announcing the curtailment of reservation rights of the SCs, STs and OBCs.

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell arrested the two persons, identified as Satish Vansola, a resident of Palanpur in Banaskantha and Rakesh Baria from Limkheda town of Dahod district, the police said in a release.

A preliminary probe revealed that Vansola has been working as the Personal Assistant (PA) of Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani since the last six years, while Baria has been serving as the AAP's Dahod district president since the last four years, it said.