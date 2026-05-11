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Conviction of GHCAA president: Supreme Court keeps in abeyance Gujarat High Court order

Supreme Court sentences President of Gujarat High Court Advocates Association, Yatin Oza for making scandalous remarks against state judiciary.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 09:14 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 09:14 IST
India NewsGujaratGujarat High CourtSupreme Corut

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