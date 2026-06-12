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Cop risks life to save man attempting suicide in Surat; netizens laud bravery

A video that recently surfaced online, showing a constable carrying out the rescue while risking his own safety, has garnered widespread appreciation on social media.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 10:39 IST
India NewsGujaratSuratRescue operation

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