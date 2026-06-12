Cop risks life to save man attempting suicide in Surat; netizens laud bravery

<p>A Gujarat-based police constable risked his life by climbing along the exterior grille of a seventh-floor apartment to save a man who had allegedly attempted suicide inside a locked flat in Surat's Laskana area, officials said on Thursday.</p><p>A video that recently surfaced online, showing a constable carrying out the rescue while risking his own safety, has garnered widespread appreciation on social media.</p><p>According to police officials, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/surat">Surat</a> City Police received a call from a woman on June 8. </p><p>During the exchange, she sought immediate police assistance to save her husband's life as she alleged he had consumed a poisonous substance and was attempting to harm himself.</p><p>According to sources, the man is involved in the diamond-cutting and polishing business.</p><p>Acting promptly, the Fire and Emergency Services personnel, an ambulance and the Laskana Dial PCR van rushed to the flat in Surat's Laskana area.</p><p>The officials informed that after repeated attempts to open the door failed, Constable Shailesh Chudasama, determined to save the man, climbed across the building's exterior grille and entered the flat through a window.</p>.<p>After rescuing the man, Chudasama said he was immediately taken to the hospital in Kamrej as he had already ingested a small amount of the poison.</p>.<p>"The door was locked from the inside by a man. We managed to force it open and saw that he had consumed a poisonous substance. I immediately restrained him and removed the remaining substance from his possession, but he had already ingested some of it and was vomiting. We quickly brought him downstairs and, without waiting for the ambulance, began taking him to a hospital in Kamrej. The ambulance met us en route, and he was immediately shifted for emergency medical treatment," ANI quoted Constable Shailesh Chudasama as saying.</p><p>The man is receiving treatment now, the officials informed.</p><p>Social media users celebrated the successful rescue operation after the man survived and applauded the police constable and other officers for their commitment to protecting lives.</p>.Saved in 8 minutes: Uttar Pradesh cops prevent suicide after Meta alert over Instagram post.<p>Taking to X, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gujarat">Gujarat</a> Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also lauded the officers for their bravery and exemplary efforts taken to give "a new life to a young man."</p><p>"Surat Police has given a new life to a young man who was about to commit suicide due to mental stress in the Laskana area of Surat. Congratulations to the personnel of the Surat Police PCR team for performing their duty with devotion to humanity," the post read.</p>