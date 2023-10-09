Couple, 6-yr-old daughter charred to death as livestock-laden truck catches fire in Gujarat

A couple, their six-year-old daughter and 150 goats and sheep were charred to death when a truck they were travelling in caught fire after coming in contact with an overhead high-tension wire in Gujarat's Arvalli district on Monday, police said.
The fire engulfed the vehicle carrying three members of a shepherd family from Rajasthan and their livestock in Bamanwad village at around 9 am, an official from Tintoi police station said.
The incident took place when the truck driver turned the vehicle towards a grazing land, over which a high-tension wire was running, sub-inspector Komal Rathod said.
"The truck came in contact with the high-tension wire and was engulfed in flames after a short-circuit that killed three members of a family and 150 goats and sheep," Rathod said.
The couple was in the age group of 25 to 30 years, and their identity is yet to be ascertained, she said.