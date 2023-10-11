Cricket World Cup: Four held for selling fake tickets of October 14 India-Pakistan match

The Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), Ahmedabad city, on Wednesday arrested four youths for allegedly selling fake tickets of the highly-anticipated cricket match between India and Pakistan, which is going to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera here on October 14 as part of ongoing Cricket World Cup.

Police said that the suspects had already sold 50 such tickets to a person for Rs 3 lakh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCB, Chaitanya Mandlik said in a press conference that the four suspects had printed 200 tickets and sold 50 of them to one individual who had also been apprehended.

The accused have been identified as Jaimin Prajapati, 18, said to be the key accused, Dhrumil Thakor, 18, Kush Meena, 21, and Rajveer Thakur, 18. They are all residents of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.