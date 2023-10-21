Cryptocurrency worth around Rs 7.7 crore seized by CBI from Ahmedabad-based man

During searches, the CBI found 28 Bitcoin, 55 Ethereum, 25,572 Ripple and $77 in Shaishav's e-wallet. These were transferred to the government's wallet at the time of the seizure, the officials said.

He allegedly convinced the victim that his account on Amazon was being accessed by unscrupulous elements, and that his social security was being used from four different states to open accounts on the e-commerce platform.

"It was also alleged that the accused induced the victim to withdraw cash from his bank accounts and deposit the same in Bitcoin in the RockitCoin ATM Wallet, and also shared a QR code falsely informing him (the victim) that the same was opened by the US Treasury for him," the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) spokesperson said.