Currency notes with Anupam Kher's picture: Three held with 1.8 kg of gold

The arrested trio were identified as Dipak Rajput (32) and his accomplices Narendra Jadav (36) and Kalpesh Mehta (45), all residents of Ahmedabad city, said the release.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 18:12 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 18:12 IST
