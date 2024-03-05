Former Congress Gujarat chief Modhwadia, another ex-functionary join BJP

Gandhinagar: Former Gujarat Congress chief and ex-MLA Arjun Modhwadia along with the party's former working president Ambarish Der joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, a day after they quit the grand old party.

The two leaders joined the saffron party at its state headquarters 'Kamalam' here along with several others.

State BJP chief C R Paatil inducted them into the party by offering them saffron caps and scarves.