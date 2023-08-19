Days after collector's suspension for 'moral turpitude', deputy collector, two others arrested for planting spy camera in his office

The trio have been booked under sections 389 (Putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion), 354C (voyeurism or where the victim consents to the capture of the images or any act, but not to their dissemination to third persons and where such image or act is disseminated) to be read with 120B (criminal conspiracy) and sections of Information and Technology Act.



They are accused of planting a camera at Anand district collector S V Gadhvi's office to capture him in compromising position in order to blackmail him to clear doubtful files. Two senior ATS officers confirmed that the trio had also "hired" a woman to trap the collector.



"However, the accused couldn't get anything from the woman they had sent to the collector office. But, while checking the footage, they found footage of another woman with the officer. The trio showed it to the collector and tried to blackmail him. The collector refused and hence, the accused circulated the footage to the media," a senior police officer with the ATS told DH.



Deputy Inspector General of Police, Deepan Bhadran told DH that ATS was roped in following the order of the DGP and after investigation an FIR was registered on Friday. He added that the case has been handed to Anand district police for further action.



Last week, the state government had suspended Anand collector Gadhvi on charges of serious "misconduct and moral turpitude".