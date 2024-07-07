Death toll in Surat building collapse rises to seven

"A five-storey building collapsed which had about 30 flats. Only four to five were occupied when it fell. Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies are undertaking the rescue work," Surat police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot told DH.

The building was occupied by labourers from textile industries on rent. The building, DN Nagar Society, was in a dilapidated condition.

With DHNS inputs