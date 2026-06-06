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Deaths of 8 lion cubs not caused by ‘Babesia’ but due to heat: Gujarat minister

Gujarat Forest Minister Modhwadia further said that there have been no recent lion deaths due to any disease, though one lioness succumbed to pregnancy-related complications.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 14:06 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 14:06 IST
India NewsGujaratDeathHeatlion cubsGir sanctuary

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