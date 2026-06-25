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Decide in six months on remission plea of Haren Pandya murder convict: Gujarat HC to state government

Mohammad Ashgar Ali, the shooter hailing from Hyderabad, was arrested a few days after Pandya, the former Gujarat home minister, was shot dead on March 26, 2003, in Ahmedabad.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 09:53 IST
India NewsGujaratGujarat High CourtPlea

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