Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Demolitions in Gujarat: If authorities in contempt, will ask them to restore structures, says Supreme Court

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for petitioner Summast Patni Muslim Jamat, said that despite the top court's order, the authorities in Gujarat have demolished structures.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 10:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 10:05 IST
India NewsGujaratSupreme Courtdemolition

Follow us on :

Follow Us