Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

DGCA says probing Air India, IndiGo planes incident at Ahmedabad airport

The Air India plane had took a wrong turn while taxiing towards the parking bay after landing from Mumbai.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 14:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 June 2026, 14:18 IST
India NewsGujaratAir IndiaDGCAIndigo

Follow us on :

Follow Us