DGCA says probing Air India, IndiGo planes incident at Ahmedabad airport

<p>New Delhi: Aviation regulator <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/dcga">DGCA </a>on Thursday said it was investigating the incident that happened on Wednesday when an Air India plane came in front of an IndiGo aircraft on the same taxiway at the Ahmedabad airport.</p>.<p>The Air India plane had took a wrong turn while taxiing towards the parking bay after landing from Mumbai.</p>.<p>In a detailed statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said Air India A320 aircraft VT-TQV operating flight AI 2493 from Mumbai landed on runway 23 at the Ahmedabad airport.</p>.Air India orders probe into video of former cabin crew sitting in aircraft cockpit.<p>After clearing runway via taxiway 'C', the aircraft continued on taxiway 'P' instead of taking right turn on taxiway 'G' towards international apron.</p>.<p>"Crew of Air India immediately stopped the aircraft on taxiway 'P'. Approximately at the same time Indigo A320 aircraft VT-IST operating flight 6E 5160 (Ahmedabad-Mumbai) was taxiing on taxiway 'P' for its departure.</p>.<p>"The Indigo aircraft also stopped on taxiway 'P'. Both the aircraft had sufficient distance between them. The Air India aircraft was towed to parking stand," the watchdog said.</p>.<p>DGCA also said it was investigating the occurrence.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, Air India said it was aware of an incident wherein the flight AI 2493 operating from <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> to Ahmedabad after landing, inadvertently took a wrong turn during taxiing.</p>.<p>About the incident, IndiGo, on Wednesday, said its flight 6E 5160 was briefly delayed while taxiing out for departure after an aircraft of another airline inadvertently took an incorrect turn and came in the way of its aircraft. </p>