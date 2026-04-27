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'Dignity of the Court must be maintained': Gujarat HC objects to IIT student's attire in courtroom

A heated argument ensued between the judge and the senior lawyer representing the student petitioner who is pursuing Masters degree from Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar (IITGn).
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 17:56 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 17:56 IST
India NewsGujarat High CourtIIT

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