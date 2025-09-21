<p>Ahmedabad: A lump of hair and a shoelace were taken out from a seven-year-old boy's stomach following an operation at the government-run civil hospital in Ahmedabad, officials said Sunday.</p>.<p>Subham from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh had been suffering from stomach pain, vomiting and weight loss for the past two months, said Civil Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Joshi.</p>.Safdarjung Hospital doctors remove 10.6 kg tumour from abdomen.<p>The boy first underwent surgery at a private hospital in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, but got no relief, he said.</p>.<p>After being admitted to the Ahmedabad hospital, Subham was made to undergo a CT scan and endoscopy, which showed a lump of hair and a shoelace in his stomach, Dr Joshi said.</p>.<p>“The lump was successfully removed through a complex laparotomy performed by a team of doctors at the civil hospital. A dye test on the seventh day after the surgery confirmed that no residue was left in the stomach,” said Dr Joshi, who heads the hospital’s paediatric department.</p>.<p>A psychiatrist counselled the boy so that he would not resort to the habit of swallowing such things in the future, the official said, adding that Subham recovered and was discharged.</p>.<p>Dr Joshi said the child had a trichobezoar, a rare condition in which swallowed hair forms a matted mass in the stomach.</p>.<p>Symptoms of this condition include abdominal pain or bloating, nausea or vomiting, lack of hunger, weight loss, and constipation, he added. </p>