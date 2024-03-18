Don't make us probe agency, says Gujarat HC refusing to take cognisance of attack on foreign students

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Monday said it should not be made a probe agency and every incident is not a matter of PIL, in reference to an attack on students hailing from foreign countries at a university hostel in Ahmedabad.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Aniruddha P Mayee refused to take suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the incident and said police will look into it.

The court made the remarks after a lawyer requested it to take up the issue as a suo motu PIL (public interest litigation).

"Our effort is that justice be done, but don't make us an investigating agency. We are not doing that. We still want to remind ourselves that we are constitutional courts. We will definitely take into cognisance if such matter comes in, but this is not one of those," Chief Justice Agrawal observed.

She said every incident in the city is not a matter of PIL, and ruled, "Don't substitute this court with inspectors of police. Don't make us the inspector of police. We are not investigating officers."