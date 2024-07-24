Eight killed in 24 hours, hundreds shifted to safer places as rains lash Gujarat

Ahmedabad: At least eight persons have died while hundreds have been shifted to safer places due to heavy rains leading to flood-like situation in various parts of Gujarat.

Officials said that the state received over 51 per cent of seasonal rains by Wednesday, while semi-arid zones of Kutch district and Saurashtra region recorded 75 per cent and 73 per cent of rainfall respectively, the highest in the state.

In a media briefing, commissioner of relief Alok Pandey said that in this monsoon season, a total of 4,000 people from low-lying areas have been shifted to shelter homes.