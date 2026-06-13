Environment activists raise concerns over decisions affecting Asiatic lions, their habitat

<p>Ahmedabad: Seeking a high-level inquiry into several alleged irregularities in the grant of permissions and proposed diversion of forest land affecting the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=asiatic%20lion">Asiatic lion </a>population, a group of seven present and former members of Gujarat State Board of Wildlife has submitted a written representation to both the state and central governments.</p><p>The representation mentions a proposal to divert 75 hectares of Babarkot Reserve Forest near Rajula under Forest Conservation Act (FCA) for mining purposes. It says that the proposal endangers over 50 lions and other schedule 1 wildlife as the area was included as an "important lion corridor in the Management Plan of Gir."</p><p>The group has also raised objections over alleged permission granted to a popular folk artist to re-enter a ness in Lilapani located in the eastern region of Gir forest in Amreli district. A ness is a traditional forest settlement which is primarily inhabited by Maldharis or pastoral community who live with their livestock.</p>.India's 1st satellite-tagged Ganges softshell turtle seeks to monitor habitats in Brahmaputra basin.<p>The written representation claims that after the alleged permission to the folk artist, over more than 50 Maldharis have also come forward seeking similar permission. They have said that it can be disastrous for the Gir landscape.</p><p>"This is absolutely contrary to the Government's own Scheme of resettlement of Maldharis outside Gir Sanctuary," the group has stated.</p><p>They have also alleged that authorities have diverted reserve forest land to an illegal resort in Khicha village of Dhari taluka in Amreli.</p><p>Saying that such an action sends "negative precedence,", the representative stated that the permission had been given for conversion of agricultural land into non-agricultural land only for residential purposes. However, the same is being used for commercial purposes.</p><p>The representation also mentions two public interest litigation (PILs) in Gujarat high court related to several issues in Gir landscape and lions preservation, rapid commercialisation in the region, unnatural deaths in train and road accidents.</p><p>"These issues may be found linked to said PILs and may amount to contempt of court, which will harm the esteemed image of Gujarat government," representation stated. The signatories include Snehal Patel (Nature Club, Surat), Rohit Vyas (advocate), CT Rana, Suresh Bhatt, Sanjay Kelaiya, Bhushan Pandya and Revtubha Rayjada.</p>