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Environment activists raise concerns over decisions affecting Asiatic lions, their habitat

A group of seven present and former members of Gujarat State Board of Wildlife has submitted a written representation to both the state and central governments.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 12:28 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 12:28 IST
GujaratIndiawildlifeasiatic lionGir forest

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