Ex IAS Kailasthan bids adieu to Gujarat CM office where he served for 11 years after retirement on multiple extensions

"After Modi became the prime minister in 2014, Kailashnathan started leading the core group of bureaucrats who were running the state and emerged as more powerful than the elected representatives," said a retired bureaucrat who requested not to be quoted.

Officially announcing the end of his term in Gujarat bureaucracy, Chief Minister Patel described him as someone whose "administrative skills, keen sense of public issues and tactful working style remained prominent features throughout his tenure."

Patel wrote this on his X account where he also announced, "K Kailashnathan is retiring voluntarily from my office from June 30. He had joined the CM office in 2006 as additional secretary during the tenure of prime minister Narendra Modi as chief minister. In 2013, after retiring as additional chief secretary, he rendered his services for more than a decade as principal chief secretary....My best wishes to Kailasantanji for a healthy and fit life."

Sources in the government said that he will continue to lead the redevelopment of Sabarmati Ashram, a controversial project, and chairman of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited. Originally a Malyali, he grew up in Ooty where his father worked in the postal department.