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First barrier-less multi-lane free flow tolling system launched in Gujarat

This marks a significant development in the National Highways tolling mechanism, allowing vehicles to pass through toll plazas without stopping.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 17:24 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 17:24 IST
India NewsGujaratNitin Gadkari

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