Flogging of Muslim men: Four Gujarat cops tender unconditional 'apologies' from 'bottom of their hearts'

A division bench of Gujarat High Court has framed charges against four policemen for violating Supreme Court's guidelines in D K Basu vs State of Bengal. These guidelines are for policemen to follow during arrest and subsequent treatment under custody. These guidelines are in addition to constitutional safeguards.

Six persons filed a contempt of court petition against over a dozen policemen after they were allegedly tied to electric poles and were flogged with sticks at Undhela village in Matar taluka of Kheda district on October 4, 2022.

Police arrested them with many others for stone pelting, rioting, among various charges a night before following a clash during Navratri festivity. The cops brought them back to the village and beat them in front of the villagers. The act was filmed and circulated widely.

The division bench ordered Kheda magisterial court to inquire into the incident after accused policemen's lawyers sought authenticities of the video footage of the incident. The magistrate report found four policemen A V Parmar, D B Kumavat, Kanaksinh Laxmansinh and Raju Ramesh Dabhi involved in the incident.

In their previous affidavits, Parmar while seeking apologies wrote, "giving three to six stick blows on buttocks" wouldn't constitute custodial torture as to punish them for for contempt of court.

On Monday, in an additional written submission, the policemen have "tendered unconditional apology from the bottom of their heart" and prayed to be discharged from the case.

Parmar has informed the court that he had a brain tumor which was operated after major surgery. He said that although he has recovered he has been advised to undergo another surgery.

The submission says that "Parmar had health problems and neurological problems even at the time of the incident (flogging). The other three policemen have mentioned their "unblemished" service records and that they were the scene to "control the situation."

Previously, these cops stated in their affidavits that they were doing it to control the law and order situation in an "efficient and effective manner".

A preliminary report prepared by police also found that six of the policemen "prima facie involved in the incident of physical abuse." Initially, there were over a dozen policemen who were accused in the case.