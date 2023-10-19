Flogging of Muslim men: Four Gujarat policemen held guilty, get 14 days jail

"It is apposite to note that inhuman treatment has been a facet. It fundamentally can cover such acts which have been inflicted with an intention to cause physical suffering or severe mental pain before also into the treatment that is inflicted that causes emulation and compels a person to act against his will or conscious. Intentional physical and psychological torture of one human by another can have emotionally damaging effects, comparable to and possibly worse than those seen with combat other types of trauma. Any psychological torture inflicts immense mental pain. A mental suffering at any age in life can carry the brunt and may have nightmarish effect on the victim.