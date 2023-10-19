Flogging of Muslim men: Four Gujarat policemen held guilty, get 14 days jail

Saying that flogging of Muslim men under police custody in full public view was "an act against humanity" and pardoning such acts will encourage lawlessness, the Gujarat high court Thursday found four policemen guilty of contempt of court and sentenced them to 14 days imprisonment. The court has granted them 90 days stay for challenging the judgement in the Supreme Court.
"The acts committed by the respondents (policemen) on the complainants point to an act against humanity. The complainants were tied to a pole and flogged in the open, which was viewed by the public at large, is not that the incident that is confined only to Undhela village but has traveled beyond," noted a division bench headed by justice A S Supehia while holding four policemen guilty of charges and refusing their unconditional apologies.
"Any form of torture or cruelty, inhuman or degrading treatment would fall within the ambit of article 21 of the Constitution, whether it occurs during investigation, interrogation or otherwise. If the functionaries of the government become law breakers it is bound to breed contempt of law and would encourage lawlessness, and every man would have the tendency to become law unto himself, thereby leading to anarchy. No civilized nation can permit that to happen..." justice Supehia noted while refusing to accept unconditional apologies of policemen.
The bench stated that the moment a policeman makes an arrest, "the right to life of a citizen cannot be put in abeyance on his precious rights guaranteed by article 21 of the Constitution of India." He said that such rights cant be cannot be denied to either convicts, under trials, or any other prisoners in custody, "except according to the procedure established by law by placing such reasonable restrictions as permitted by law."
Six victims-Jahirmiya Malek, Maksudabanu Malek, Sahadmiya Malek, Sakilmiya Malek and Shahidaraja Malek- had filed a contempt of court petition against over a dozen policemen after they were tied to electric poles and were flogged with sticks at Undhela village in Matar taluka of Kheda district on October 4, 2022. Police had arrested them with dozens of others for stone pelting, rioting, among other charges the previous night following a clash during Navratri festivity.
The accused policemen brought them back to the village and beat them in front of the villagers. The act was filmed and circulated widely. The victims moved the court citing Supreme Court judgement in D K Basu vs State of Bengal in which the apex court had issued several guidelines for policemen to be followed during arrests. The victims through their lawyer I H Syed argued that by torturing them in custody, the policemen violated the guidelines which amounted to contempt of court. During the last hearing, they also refused to accept compensation proposed by accused policemen.
While pronouncing the judgement, Justice Supehia stated that several orders passe by Supreme Court are "the law of the land in terms of article 141 of the Constitution of India and no court or tribunal, and for that matter, any other authority, the executive and the instrumentalities of the state and all of them have to fall in line with the requirements of the standard of discipline in order to maintain the dignity of the institution and ensure proper administration of justice."
He said that the police officers should have "greatest regard for personal liberty of citizens as they are the custodians of law and order, and hence, they should not float the law by stooping to bizarre acts of lawlessness. The custodians of law and order should not become the depredators of civil liberties for the duty is to protect and not to abduct when an accused is in custody, whose fundamental rights are not abrogated in toto is dignity cannot be allowed to comatose."
The division also made several observation on mental agony the victims of police torture go through.
"It is apposite to note that inhuman treatment has been a facet. It fundamentally can cover such acts which have been inflicted with an intention to cause physical suffering or severe mental pain before also into the treatment that is inflicted that causes emulation and compels a person to act against his will or conscious. Intentional physical and psychological torture of one human by another can have emotionally damaging effects, comparable to and possibly worse than those seen with combat other types of trauma. Any psychological torture inflicts immense mental pain. A mental suffering at any age in life can carry the brunt and may have nightmarish effect on the victim.
The heart develops a sense of insecurity, helplessness and is self-respect gets gradually atrophied. It is not to be forgotten that when dignity is lost the breath of life gets into oblivion. In a society governed by rule of law, where humanity has to be a laser beam, as our compassionate Constitution has so emphasized, the police authorities cannot show the power or prowess to vivisect and dismember the same when they have such path law cannot become silent spectator," the bench noted.