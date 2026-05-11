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'Forces' promoting appeasement politics over national self-respect still active in India: PM Modi

He said May 11 is also important as India conducted nuclear tests on this date (in 1998).
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 09:22 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 09:22 IST
India NewsGujaratNarendra Modi

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