Forex remittances worth over Rs 4,000 crore by Surat-based jewel firm with 20 by 22 feet office under ED scanner

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating suspected illegal outward remittances of over ₹4,000 crore as part of its scrutiny of transactions by a Surat-based jewel firm

According to an ET report, the agency filed a complaint with its Adjudicating Authority under relevant provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). It alleged that the Surat-based entity – Sharnam Jewels Limited – which is operating from a 20*22 feet commercial office in a special economic zone (SEZ), illegally transferred forex to foreign shores in the "garb of imports from the special economic zone".

According to the complaint, the agency has so far detected illegal transfers of ₹3,437 crore while the people in the know say the total amount of alleged illegal transfers is likely to reach ₹5,000 crore.

The complaint, which ET has reviewed, alleges that the Surat-based entity "no infrastructure to manufacture gems and jewellery running into thousands of crores" and maximum foreign remittances have been made to Hong Kong.

M/s. Sharnam Jewels Limited (SJL), LLP, its partners and others. Acting under FEMA has been booked by the ED while the agency has also seized properties, in the form of plots, flats and bank balances worth ₹29.9 crore, the publication reported.

The report said that ED conducted searches at the premises of Sharnam Jewels in December last year. While Sharnam Jewels has claimed to have a closing stock of ₹520 crore, ED, during a physical verification, found out that a meagre stock of ₹19 lakh.

The publication reported that the agency has claimed that jewel firm adopted a unique modus operandi to make illegal outward remittances using the exemptions granted to SEZ(s).

According to the agency, the Surat based firm strategically selected SEZs due to the lack of stringent monitoring by customs authorities on duty-free imports, enabling those seeking to transfer illicit funds out of India to do so under the guise of payments for fictitious imports to SEZs.