Former GujSAIL CEO Ajay Chauhan booked for alleged corruption

Following the inquiry, officials of GujSAIL on Wednesday filed a formal complaint with the ACB based on which an FIR was registered. The ACB officials said that primary investigation has revealed Chauhan gave his flying services to a private aviation firm-Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd- commercially, breaching government rules which prohibited him flying for any commercial gains other than GUJSAIL.

ACB officials said that complainants from GujSAIL have said that at least on one occasion, Chauhan flew his family members in government aircraft without permission, causing losses to the public exchequer. When asked about the reports suggesting Chauhan did it multiple times, an ACB official said that investigation is on.

In a press note, ACB has claimed that Chauhan accepted Rs10 lakh as kickback from Alpesh Tripathi, the co-accused who is the director of a private aviation firm Kasmc Aviation Pvt Ltd. The third accused has been identified as Alpesh Prajapati, an accountant of GujSAIL.

The note claims that the three accused by misusing their powers and connivance with each other engaged in corruption amounting to Rs 72 lakh, causing loss to the government exchequer.