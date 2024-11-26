Four women killed, 16 injured in van-truck collision in Gujarat's Surendranagar

<p>Surendranagar: Four women were killed and 16 others injured after their pickup van collided with a truck in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/gujarat-india">Gujarat's</a> Surendranagar district, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The incident took place near Chotila around 10:30 pm on Monday, said inspector I B Valvi of the local police station.</p>.<p>The van was carrying 20 passengers. Two of them died on the spot following the collision while two more died in hospital, she said.</p>.<p>The van was heading for Somnath from Shiyani village in Limbdi taluka of the district. The truck, coming from the opposite direction, turned right to halt at a roadside hotel and it led to the collision, the official said.</p>.Rajput leader killed in road accident on Kota-Jaipur national highway.<p>The victims were going to Somnath to perform 'pitru tarpan,' a ritual for deceased ancestors.</p>.<p>All the 16 injured persons were receiving treatment at the Rajkot civil hospital.</p>.<p>The deceased, who were related to each other, were identified as Magjiben Rethariya (72), Galalben Rethariya (60), Manjuben Rethariya (65) and Gauriben Rethariya (68).</p>