Four women killed, 16 injured in van-truck collision in Gujarat's Surendranagar

The victims were going to Somnath to perform 'pitru tarpan,' a ritual for deceased ancestors.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 09:09 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 09:09 IST
