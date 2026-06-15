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Fraudsters offer Re-NEET question paper, hack passwords of candidates; 3 arrested

Two persons were arrested from Kota in Rajasthan for allegedly duping students by promising them to provide the question paper of the June 21 Re-NEET through Telegram channels, officials said.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 14:36 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 14:36 IST
India NewsGujaratCrimeNEET

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