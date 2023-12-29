From chip maker to car manufacturers, global firms flocking to Gujarat

Rahul Bharti, Executive Director (Corporate Affairs), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, explained why their group has invested in Gujarat.

"The state government understands what investors actually look for. The Government of Gujarat provides robust infrastructure, ease and speed of doing business and future progressive policies. And that’s the reason Suzuki group and its vendor partners have invested over Rs 28,000 crore in the state, leading to employment of more than 1 lakh people,” said Bharti.