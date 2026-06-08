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From circus dreams to world stage, mother-daughter duo flying Yogasana's flag for USA

Having met athletes from countries including India, Mauritius, Nepal, Nigeria and Singapore, Kemi believes the sport has the potential to unite people across cultures.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 08:51 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 08:51 IST
India NewsUnited StatesGujaratYogaTrending

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