From melting boots to mass rescue: First responders of Air India plane crash recall day of devastation & survival

<p>Ahmedabad: A year after the Ahmedabad<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india"> Air India</a> tragedy, first responders and eyewitnesses still recall how the crash unleashed a fire exceeding 1,000 degrees Celsius, melting boots, uniforms and even aircraft parts.</p>.<p>Amid the chaos, rescuers retrieved the charred body of a pregnant woman, a scene that deeply affected even experienced disaster workers. By day's end, over 200 victims, both dead and alive, were transported to the Civil Hospital.</p>.<p>On June 12, 2025, the London-bound AI-171 flight crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel in Meghaninagar, killing 241 persons on board and 19 on the ground. Only one passenger survived.</p>.Inside the cockpit: How Air India's Boeing Dreamliner flight ended in disaster.<p>“At first, I didn't know it was a plane crash, but the first ambulance reached the site within 3 minutes,” Jitendra Shahi, programme manager of 108 Emergency Services, told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>The emergency team was near the Civil Hospital gate, where supervisor Satinder Singh Sandhu heard the blast while preparing for lunch. He alerted Shahi and rushed there within 3 minutes.</p>.<p>“Five ambulances rushed to the scene. At 1.41 pm, Sandhu alerted the state command centre, triggering rapid mobilisation,” Shahi said.</p>.<p>Within 2-3 minutes, multiple calls flooded the 108 helpline confirming that an aircraft had crashed. Another 20 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ambulances">ambulances </a>were deployed within 10–15 minutes, taking the total to 25. By the end of the day, 35 ambulances made repeated trips, with nearly 90 personnel engaged in rescue efforts.</p>.<p>“Our ambulances transported more than 200 persons that day, both deceased and alive. Officially, 230 to 240 persons were shifted by us,” the official recalled.</p>.<p>Soon, six SDRF teams comprising 120 personnel reached the site, followed by six NDRF teams with 180 members.</p>.<p>"The temperature exceeded 1,000 degrees Celsius, making it impossible to immediately rescue people screaming for help,” said Sheetal Gujar, SDRF Assistant Superintendent of Police.</p>.Supreme Court asks Centre to file report on procedural protocol followed in Air India plane crash probe.<p>Because the main entrance was engulfed in flames, rescue teams entered by scaling a wall. Assessing wind direction and fire behaviour, they advanced from the rear, evacuating trapped students.</p>.<p>The heat was so intense that boot soles melted, uniforms required repeated replacement and communication equipment malfunctioned, Gujar said.</p>.<p>While 35–40 persons were rescued immediately, another 70 were saved later.</p>.<p>“Initially, we used sarees and wet blankets as makeshift ropes and stretchers, while fire brigade personnel sprayed water as we moved deeper,” Gujar said.</p>.<p>Rescuers progressed from the aircraft tail toward the fuselage and cockpit. Flames severely charred many bodies, and the air carried the smell of burning flesh, chemicals and molten metal.</p>.<p>Aircraft parts had melted and shifted due to the heat. Every body or body part recovered was placed on a stretcher and sent to Civil Hospital, he said.</p>.<p>“Teamwork is crucial during the golden hour,” Gujar said, adding that police, SDRF, civil defence, NGOs, ambulance and firefighters functioned as one unit.</p>.<p>Bhawani Singh Shekhawat (32), who lived in Kubernagar, Naroda, 1.5 km from the crash site, was at home when his uncle received news of the accident.</p>.<p>“I stepped outside and saw thick smoke rising into the sky,” he said.</p>.<p>Using shortcuts through narrow lanes, Shekhawat reached the scene and climbed over a compound wall. Inside, he found a hostel canteen engulfed in flames, with the aircraft’s rear section embedded in the roof.</p>.<p>“At first, I went there to record videos, but then I heard a woman crying and saying her daughter was trapped upstairs. I put my phone away and ran inside,” he recalled.</p>.<p>Despite being stopped by security personnel, he pushed through thick smoke and climbed upstairs. Gas cylinders in the burning kitchen created an additional hazard.</p>.<p>“For a moment, I thought I was going to die. The fire was intense and it looked like the structure could collapse,” he said.</p>.<p>As commandos and firefighters arrived, Shekhawat helped carry equipment, extinguish flames, remove gas cylinders and rescue people trapped beneath debris.</p>.<p>“We kept bringing people out. There were students trapped inside. Everyone worked together,” he said.</p>.Air India plane crash: Family members of victims demanded access to black box data.<p>“Some people were trapped while eating. One person was still holding a spoon, another had a plate of rice in hand. Everything happened so suddenly,” he said.</p>.<p>“I saw a woman's leg under the debris, but when I tried to lift it, an unidentified green chemical substance splashed into my eyes, causing severe irritation and blurred vision,” he said.</p>.<p>Despite the injury, he washed his eyes and continued helping before being taken to the hospital. Later, suffering breathing difficulties from smoke exposure, he walked to an ambulance himself but asked doctors to prioritise more seriously injured victims.</p>.<p>Businessman Rajesh Patel (57) and his associates also rushed to assist, although intense heat and smoke initially prevented them from entering.</p>.<p>“We recovered nearly 70 tolas of gold ornaments, Rs 50,000 in cash, British passports and some US dollars from the scene of the deadly aircraft accident and handed them to police,” Patel said.</p>.<p>Handling the body of a pregnant woman was especially difficult, he recalled.</p>.<p>“My hands trembled as I retrieved the body of the pregnant woman. Witnessing the fate of an unborn child was heart-wrenching,” he said, his voice heavy with emotion. </p>