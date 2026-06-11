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From melting boots to mass rescue: First responders of Air India plane crash recall day of devastation & survival

Within 2-3 minutes, multiple calls flooded the 108 helpline confirming that an aircraft had crashed. Another 20 ambulances were deployed within 10–15 minutes
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 10:19 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 10:19 IST
India NewsGujaratAir IndiaAhemdabad

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