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From tragedy to teamwork: Gujarat's emergency response after AI 171 crash sets model of coordination

The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital campus overflowed with people, NGOs, and volunteers supporting grieving families, as officials remembered the scene and prayed such a tragedy would never recur.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 04:48 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 04:48 IST
India NewsGujaratAir IndiaAhmedabad

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