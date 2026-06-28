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Future historians would divide India's journey into 2 phases, before and after 2014: Amit Shah

The senior BJP leader emphasised that 70 crore poor people were at the centre of the Modi government's welfare policies since 2014.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 15:14 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 15:14 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahGujaratNarendra ModiHistorians

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