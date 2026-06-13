Gold bars concealed in speaker box seized from Dubai-Ahmedabad flight lavatory

<p>Ahmedabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/markets/gold-extends-losses-in-futures-trade-amid-inflation-west-asia-concerns-4035361">Gold </a>bars valued at over Rs 4.26 crore were recovered from a lavatory of an aircraft after the flight arrived at Ahmedabad airport from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/amid-missile-attacks-in-dubai-people-relieved-to-arrive-in-bengaluru-3920090">Dubai</a>, Customs officials said on Saturday.</p>.<p>According to a release by the Customs Air Intelligence Unit, the yellow metal had been concealed in the speaker box of the aircraft’s front-end lavatory.</p>.<p>“24 gold bars weighing 2,799.3 grams and having a market value of Rs 4,26,89,325 were recovered during rummaging of IndiGo flight no. 6E-1478 on Friday from Dubai to Ahmedabad,” it said.</p>.India’s costly affair with gold.<p>Officials said two pouches containing the gold, wrapped in black plastic tape, were recovered from the speaker box.</p>.<p>The gold bars appear to have been hidden by someone intending to smuggle them into India and evade Customs duty, it said.</p>.<p>The precious metal was seized as unclaimed under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway, officials said.</p>