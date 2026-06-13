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Gold bars concealed in speaker box seized from Dubai-Ahmedabad flight lavatory

Officials said two pouches containing the gold, wrapped in black plastic tape, were recovered from the speaker box.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 13:03 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 13:03 IST
IndiaDubaiAhmedabadSmuggling

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