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Gujarat 1992 murder detected after suspects, haunted by victim, seek occult help

Police said the victim identified as Farzana alias Shabnam, originally from Mumbai, was allegedly murdered over suspicions of an extramarital affair.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 14:48 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 14:48 IST
India NewsGujaratAhmedabadmurderMurder case

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