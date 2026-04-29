Gujarat 1992 murder detected after suspects, haunted by victim, seek occult help

<p>Ahmedabad: Haunted by “recurring hallucinations” of a person murdered in 1992, the suspects organised occult rituals to seek relief from psychological stress, a development that led to the case being detected after nearly three decades, police said on Wednesday.</p><p>The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) said that it had received an information through sources that a woman had been murdered and was buried in a domestic well. </p><p>"The breakthrough came after a peculiar development within the suspects’ family, who reportedly began experiencing recurring hallucinations of the deceased, whose body had been disposed of in a domestic well in their residence," said Ajit Rajian, Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCB.</p><p>Police said the victim identified as Farzana alias Shabnam, originally from Mumbai, was allegedly murdered over suspicions of an extramarital affair. The accused, Shamsuddin, is suspected to have killed his wife on suspicion that she was involved with other men. </p><p>After strangulating her, he and his family members then conspired to dispose of the body by burying it in a well at their residence, later constructing a structure over it to conceal the crime.</p>.Delhi occultist held for killing 3 people with poison-laced 'ladoos' in name of 'dhanvarsha'.<p>"The victim’s body had been clandestinely disposed of inside a domestic well located within the accused’s residence, allowing the crime to remain concealed for years," Rajian said. </p><p>According to police, the family left their residence some five-six years ago after "experiencing paranormal activities in which they reportedly hallucinated the victim roaming and attacking them in the premises."</p><p>"Frightened by these incidents, the family turned to occult practices to get relief during which the police received critical information that led to the case being cracked," Rajian added. </p><p>A month ago, the DCB received the information based on which it initiated an inquiry. "This ultimately led to the discovery of the remains and the unraveling of the long-buried crime, demonstrating the importance of attentive intelligence gathering even from atypical sources," he further added.</p>.<p>After the exhumation, police recovered six teeth and eight bone fragments from the well during excavation. The DNA will be matched with that of the victim’s brother, whose statement is currently being recorded.</p>