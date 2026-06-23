Gujarat: AAP MLA, 8 others get 7 years in jail for assaulting forest officials, extortion

<p>Ahmedabad: A local court on Tuesday sentenced firebrand <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aam-aadmi-party">Aam Aadmi Party</a> (AAP) MLA and tribal leader Chaitar Vasava to seven years' imprisonment after convicting him in a 2023 case involving the assault and extortion of forest department officials.</p><p>A district sessions court in Rajpipla, Narmada district held Vasava, his wife Shakuntala and seven others guilty on various charges and sentenced them to seven years of jail term along with a fine of Rs 25,000 each. </p><p>The other seven guilty are individuals closely associated with the AAP legislature including his personal assistant.</p>.Stepfather sentenced to 20 years jail for raping girl in Karnataka's Kalaburagi.<p>The husband-wife and others were facing trial for rioting, extortion, assault and threatening a public servant in discharging his duty among other charges. </p><p>The case was registered in 2023 after forest officials visited Vasava's residence in connection with a government land encroachment case by some villagers in Narmada district. </p><p>Vasava and others were accused of obstructing public servants from discharging their duties, unlawful assembly, and firing shots in the air to intimidate the officials.</p><p>It was alleged that Vasava held the complainant, a forest official, by his uniform collar, slapped him twice, fired an illegal pistol into the air, and extorted Rs 60,000 as compensation for the crop damage.</p>