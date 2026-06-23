Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Gujarat: AAP MLA, 8 others get 7 years in jail for assaulting forest officials, extortion

It was alleged that Vasava held the complainant, a forest official, by his uniform collar, slapped him twice, fired an illegal pistol into the air, and extorted Rs 60,000.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 10:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 June 2026, 10:53 IST
India NewsGujaratAAPjailCrimeImprisonment

Follow us on :

Follow Us