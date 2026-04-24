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Gujarat: AAP's local poll candidate held for 'false' story of firing on him, possessing live round

The action against him was taken after the investigators, including the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), confirmed that no such firing incident had occurred.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 16:44 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 16:44 IST
India NewsGujaratAAP

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