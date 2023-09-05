Gujarat: After calls to boycott Swaminarayan sect, controversial Lord Hanuman murals to be removed

After days of controversy over contentious murals of Lord Hanuman at a Swaminarayan sect temple in Botad district of Gujarat, the temple management announced on Monday that it will remove the murals by Tuesday. The temple, popularly known as Salangpur Hanuman Mandir, is considered "the most holy and sacred" among the Swaminarayan sect's followers.

The decision came after several rounds of meetings with religious leaders from various organizations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. According to reports, another meeting was held at Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's residence in Gandhinagar to discuss how to end the controversy. Shortly after this gathering, a meeting was convened at Shivanand Ashram, where the temple management decided to remove the murals before sunrise on Tuesday.