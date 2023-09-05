Gujarat: After calls to boycott Swaminarayan sect, controversial Lord Hanuman murals to be removed

After days of controversy over contentious murals of Lord Hanuman at a Swaminarayan sect temple in Botad district of Gujarat, the temple management announced on Monday that it will remove the murals by Tuesday. The temple, popularly known as Salangpur Hanuman Mandir, is considered "the most holy and sacred" among the Swaminarayan sect's followers.
The decision came after several rounds of meetings with religious leaders from various organizations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. According to reports, another meeting was held at Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's residence in Gandhinagar to discuss how to end the controversy. Shortly after this gathering, a meeting was convened at Shivanand Ashram, where the temple management decided to remove the murals before sunrise on Tuesday.
Several Hindu religious outfits had been demanding the removal of murals that depicted Lord Hanuman at the feet of yogi and ascetic Swaminarayan or Sahjanand Swami at Botad's Salangpur Hanuman temple. The temple is managed by one of the branches of the influential Swaminarayan sect, Vadtal Gadi Sansthan. It was alleged that murals depicting Lord Hanuman were disrespectful.
According to a press release, a meeting was held at Shivanand Ashram in Ahmedabad, where religious leaders, including Swaminarayan sect members and VHP members, participated. After nearly two hours of discussion, the temple management agreed to remove the contentious murals by Tuesday.
Earlier on Sunday, local police had arrested three persons for vandalizing and defacing the controversial murals. The three were released on bail on Monday and received a grand welcome in their villages. Previously, a resolution had been passed by a group of religious leaders to boycott Swaminarayan sect's leader if the murals were not removed.