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Gujarat assembly complex gets bomb threat during ongoing budget session; search on

The email claimed a bomb had been planted in the assembly complex, following which all staff and MLAs were asked to vacate the premises.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 05:37 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 05:37 IST
India NewsGujaratBomb threat

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