<p>Ahmedabad: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Gujarat">Gujarat</a> assembly on Wednesday passed a bill proposing several amendments to the Gujarat Prohibition of Transfer of Immovable Property and Provision for Protection of Tenants from Eviction from Premises in the Disturbed Areas Act, 1991. Among the changes is replacing "disturbed areas" with "specified areas." </p><p>The government said that "the main objective behind the amendment is to prevent involuntary transfer of properties in specified areas and to protect the interests of the legitimate owners." </p><p>Originally, the act was brought to prevent panic sales of immovable property following communal riots which led to segregation of communities. </p>.Union Budget 2026: Govt eases compliance burden for individuals buying immovable properties from non-residents.<p>The act prohibits transaction of land between Hindu and Muslims or even among Hindus, without permission from the district collector provided the land falls under areas covered under the act. </p>.<p>Under the amended provision, collectors have been given power to investigate "suo moto" or act on the application of any aggrieved person. "If the transfer of property is found objectionable, the collector can take possession of that property temporarily," stated the bill.</p><p>A new provision has been added whereby a person from a specified area will be able to get a loan by mortgaging his property which was not the case earlier. </p><p>The government has also expanded the scope of an aggrieved person. As per the amendment, "any person living in the specified area" or "third party" can raise issues besides the parties involved in the property transaction.</p>