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Gujarat Assembly passes bill renaming controversial ‘Disturbed Areas’ as ‘Specified Areas’

The government said that 'the main objective behind the amendment is to prevent involuntary transfer of properties in specified areas and to protect the interests of the legitimate owners.'
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 16:43 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 16:43 IST
India NewsGujaratProperty

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