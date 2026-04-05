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Gujarat ATS apprehends Punjab resident with links to Pakistan-based gangster

A team of ATS acted on an input from Punjab police and arrested Bikramjit Singh, a resident of Amritsar, working as a labourer at a dhaba in Deesa in north Gujarat's Banaskantha district.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 14:33 IST
India NewsGujaratATS

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