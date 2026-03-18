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Gujarat ATS busts illegal drug factory in Uttar Pradesh, two arrested

This follows a case ATS registered on March 1 when it arrested three persons in Danilimda in Ahmedabad with 4.6 grams of narcotic substance
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 11:14 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 11:14 IST
India NewsGujaratUttar PradeshNarcotics

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