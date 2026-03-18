<p>Ahmedabad: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat">Gujarat </a>Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday said it busted an illegal drug manufacturing plant in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> and apprehended two individuals who were allegedly operating it.</p><p>The development is based on a case the ATS registered on March 1 when it arrested three persons in Danilimda in Ahmedabad with 4.6 grams of the narcotic substance mephedrone. </p><p>The ATS said that during the interrogation of the accused involved in the offence, they came to know that one of the three accused, Sohil alias Bhura Munirbhai Mirza, had received 300 grams of mephedrone from persons identified as Pankaj and Kalpil. </p>.Gujarat ATS foils major drug smuggling attempt, arrests two Iranians off Porbandar coast.<p>After verifying the information through technical and human intelligence, ATS found that Pankaj and Kapil were illegally manufacturing mephedrone in Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.</p><p>A team of the ATS was dispatched to the location which raided the place after 12 days of "continuous surveillance". The team found unusual activity at a place identified as Ramnagar Karai where they noticed a tin shed which was running a poultry farm as a cover. The team raided the place and allegedly found a mephedrone manufacturing factory. They seized 6 kg mephedrone, 50 kg liquid mephedrone, 88 kg 2-bromo-4-methyl propiophenone which has been recently notified as a controlled substance under the NDPS Act. </p><p>Besides, 200 kg of raw materials and chemicals were also recovered. The two accused, Kapildev Chedilal Sharma, 31, and Ramshankar alias Pankaj Parshuram, 30, both residents of Churvanpur, Beni Gadopur, Uttar Pradesh, were detained and legal action has been taken.</p>