Gujarat BJP chief urges Rajputs to forgive Parshottam Rupala for his remarks against the community

Ahmedabad: Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil on Tuesday urged Rajput community members to forgive Union minister and his party's Rajkot Lok Sabha seat candidate Parshottam Rupala over his remarks on erstwhile rulers of princely states that were seen as objectionable by the Kshatriya community.

Paatil held a meeting with the party's Rajput leaders in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to find a solution to pacify members of the Rajput or Kshatriya community, who are up in arms against Rupala over the remarks.

After the meeting, Paatil urged the Rajput community to forgive Rupala saying he has already apologised thrice over the matter.