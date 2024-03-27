Gujarat BJP faces dissent over Lok Sabha ticket distribution

The BJP aims to achieve a hattrick of winning all 26 LS seats in the state. In the 2014 and 2019 elections, the party snatched all 26 seats. To ensure victory, the ruling party has inducted four sitting MLAs from the Opposition Congress and one from the Aam Aadmi Party in the past couple of months. The list includes Arjun Modhwadia and CJ Chavda, who were the senior-most leaders in the Congress.